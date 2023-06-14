News you can trust since 1877
What Portsmouth’s starting XI would look like if rumours were true - including: former Leeds, Cardiff and Burnley men: in pictures

The transfer window has opened and Pompey have already got their business under way.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 16:39 BST

Goalkeeper Will Norris became the first arrival at Fratton Park as he penned a three-year deal with the Blues.

He was soon joined by central defender Conor Shaughnessy, who completed a free move from Burton – signing a two-year deal.

Indeed, 18 names have been linked with a switch to PO4 as John Mousinho continues his preparations for a busy period in the market.

With players being continuously tipped with a move to the south coast, we’ve taken a look at how Pompey could line-up if the rumours were true.

Here’s how they would shape-up.

From left: Tommy Leigh, Gavin Whyte, Connor Ogilvie and Kusini Yang.

1. What Pompey's starting XI could look like

From left: Tommy Leigh, Gavin Whyte, Connor Ogilvie and Kusini Yang. Photo: National World

The 29-year-old became the first signing of the summer - penning a three-year deal at Fratton Park. The Blues have also been linked with a return for Matt Macey, but it remains to be seen whether they will pursue a move for the Luton stopper following the arrival of Norris.

2. GK - Will Norris

The 29-year-old became the first signing of the summer - penning a three-year deal at Fratton Park. The Blues have also been linked with a return for Matt Macey, but it remains to be seen whether they will pursue a move for the Luton stopper following the arrival of Norris.

The right-back was outstanding following his return from injury in February and started every game when available under Mousinho. He adds plenty of experience to the side and will expect a fight with Zak Swanson when the youngster returns from injury next term.

3. RB - Joe Rafferty

The right-back was outstanding following his return from injury in February and started every game when available under Mousinho. He adds plenty of experience to the side and will expect a fight with Zak Swanson when the youngster returns from injury next term.

The centre-back became signing number two on the opening day of the transfer window as he penned a two-year deal with a club option of a further 12 months. He arrived on a free transfer after departing Burton.

4. CB - Conor Shaughnessy

The centre-back became signing number two on the opening day of the transfer window as he penned a two-year deal with a club option of a further 12 months. He arrived on a free transfer after departing Burton.

