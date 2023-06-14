What Portsmouth’s starting XI would look like if rumours were true - including: former Leeds, Cardiff and Burnley men: in pictures
The transfer window has opened and Pompey have already got their business under way.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 16:39 BST
Goalkeeper Will Norris became the first arrival at Fratton Park as he penned a three-year deal with the Blues.
He was soon joined by central defender Conor Shaughnessy, who completed a free move from Burton – signing a two-year deal.
Indeed, 18 names have been linked with a switch to PO4 as John Mousinho continues his preparations for a busy period in the market.
With players being continuously tipped with a move to the south coast, we’ve taken a look at how Pompey could line-up if the rumours were true.
Here’s how they would shape-up.
Page 1 of 3