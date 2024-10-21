Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the Pompey drama that’s gone viral as the players picked up their first Championship win of the season at QPR.

And Blues boss John Mousinho has now lifted the lid on the events which unfolded, as his squad found themselves in a very uncomfortable position ahead of their trip to Loftus Road.

Social media has been awash with a video clip of a sizeable portion of the senior group being stuck in a lift, after defender Tom McIntyre recorded and shared their plight to the masses.

The incident involved the likes of top scorer Callum Lang, Owen Moxon, Jordan Archer, Jordan Williams and Ryley Towler all trapped in the confined space, with Abdoulaye Kamara, Andre Dozzell, Freddie Potts and Sammy Silvera making it a tight squeeze.

Owen Moxon swigs from a bottle of water as Pompey's players get stuck in a lift ahead of their weekend win at QPR. Pic: Tom McIntyre Instagram (tom5mc). | UGC

Callum Lang calls for water rations as Owen Moxon swigs from a bottle of water with Pompey's players get stuck in a lift ahead of their weekend win at QPR. Pic: Tom McIntyre Instagram (tom5mc). | UGC

Lang’s reaction has caused plenty of amusement as Moxon takes a swig from a bottle of water with the lift evidently stuck between floors, only for the Scouser to state ‘actually save the water just in case’.

With the lift door wedged open opposite a brick wall, it’s defender Williams who takes the lead and tries to locate its exact position.

It’s the kind of nightmare scenario which would have many of us in a panic, though Mousinho’s players seem to take the whole event in their strides.

That’s because the players were stuck in the lift for no more than five minutes, before it regained power and started working once again.

And despite reports the incident occurred in the wake of the 2-1 victory at Loftus Road, it actually unfolded at the hotel the players stayed at ahead of the game on Friday night.

Mousinho has now detailed the events and, with the Pompey boss known to be the superstitious type, he joked he’s looking for a repeat with it coming ahead of their first Championship win.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, Mousinho said: ‘It happened before the game at the hotel on Friday night.

‘There was one point where we were fielding eight players, thankfully we didn’t have to do that!

‘We’re now going to do our best to get the lads stuck in a lift again!

‘I think they were only in there for five minutes, so maybe that (rationing water) was slightly dramatic.

‘It’s probably not the nicest thing being stuck in a lift so I’m not going to make too many judgements, I’m just glad they got out. It was on Friday night so there were no issues and it was all good.’