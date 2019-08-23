Paul Warne told of his disappointment Rotherham's trip to Pompey is postponed.

The Millers were due to travel to Fratton Park tomorrow for a League One battle involving two sides with designs on promotion.

Because of the clash with Victorious Festival, however, the Blues rescheduled the fixture after citing difficulties in hosting two major events in Portsmouth on the same day.

Rotherham's game with Bury on Tuesday was also scrapped with the Shakers in financial trouble.

It means Warne's men will have had an 11-day absence before they're back in action when they face Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabo Cup second round on Wednesday.

And the Millers boss reckons it'll impact on gauging an early sighter on where his side are.

Warne told his club's website: 'It’s disappointing that we’ve had two games off because we would’ve played three league games when the rest of the division would’ve played five, so the table is going to look a bit strange before we play against Tranmere at the end of the month.

'We don’t really want a collection of fixtures to catch up on, that’s for sure. The lads are in a really good place at the moment because we’ve made a strong start, so this enforced break may have been more welcome later on in the season when they need some downtime.

'I always think it takes around six games to really see where you’re at, so with this halt in play, that has put that back a little bit.

'Despite that, we will look forward to the game against Sheffield Wednesday and then it’s back to the bread and butter of League One.'

A date for the rearranged fixture is still to be announced.