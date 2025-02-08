What was said in Portsmouth dressing room after suffering Sheffield United heartache

Josh Murphy revealed his dressing room message to his Pompey team-mate after they went down to a gut-wrenching Sheffield United reverse.

The impressive Blues winger told of the pain being felt by his team-mates, as they went down to an undeserved 2-1 defeat at Bramall Lane

But Murphy made his position clear that he feels John Mousinho’s side have to take belief from their showing, after putting the promotion chasers on the back foot on their own patch.

Pompey carved out a stack of chances, with a fair criticism they needed to make more of the many clearcut openings which came their way.

Murphy turned in a man-of-the-match performance against Chris Wilder’s side, as a player with Premier League experience this season in Harry Clarke couldn’t contend with his direct running.

The 29-year-old feels more displays like the one produced by Pompey will reap positive results over the remainder of the season.

And Murphy’s message was clear the Blues have plenty to build on from the showing going into Tuesday’s clash with Cardiff at Fratton Park.

He said: ‘It’s disappointing because if we get the goals we get the win and the performance looks better. Ultimately we’re in an industry where it’s all about the three points.

‘But we’re looking more solid now and we look like we know how to do the right things at the right times. You can see we more solid in the past two games especially.

‘There are a lot of positives and I think we go into Tuesday now with confidence after the performance.

‘The way that we played there was so good and I said to the lads when we came in after the game that we need to have more confidence.

‘There was a lot of disappointment in the dressing room, but we are a hard-working bunch of players and if we perform like that for the rest of the season we’ll get a result.

‘We didn’t look like a team today who were in a relegation fight and they didn’t look like a team who were going for promotion.

‘It’s a result industry though and we fell short, maybe that’s why they are at the top and we’re not. They were clinical.

‘But there is a lot for us to be positive about and take into Tuesday now.’