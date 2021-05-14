Catlin has stepped down after eight years as Blues chief executive to take up a role at The Topps Company – also owned by Fratton Park chairman Michael Eisner.

Pompey will soon announce who will take over from Catlin as CEO.

Speaking to the Blues’ media department, Catlin confirmed his replacement is neither chief commercial officer Anna Mitchell or chief operating operator Tony Brown.

Mark Catlin. Picture: Joe Pepler

And the person coming in will arrrive from another club to take up the role at PO4.

Catlin said: 'The business, the football club, the entity needs freshening up and the people involved need freshening up as well.

'We've got some great people at the club now. Danny (Cowley) as head coach and Nicky (Cowley) as assistant head coach are fantastic, vibrant, youngish managers and have a lot of fresh ideas.

'Greg Miller's come in as head of academy and is very similar to Danny and Nicky.

'We've got the chance to rebuild the team, a new CEO coming in who is a fantastic addition aligned with Tony Brown, Anna Mitchell and the rest of the backroom staff who are absolutely fantastic.

‘The key part of anyone coming in as the relationship with the fans. Someone who, on a match-day, is not afraid to walk around the stadium win, lose or draw and shake people’s hands pre-Covid.

‘Continue to engage, which I have done, hopefully they will and someone that fits the dynamic of Danny, Nicky, Tony, Anna and Greg.

‘Someone that can be a calming influence and keep things moving in the right direction.