The Chairboys boss predicts the Blues will be coming for his promotion-chasers, with a sold-out Fratton Park backing the home side all the way.

And he’s forecasting another ferocious battle on the touchline as both he and opposite number Danny Cowley direct operations pitch side.

The Pompey boss’ actions on the touchline have got him into bother on two occasions this season.

Last week he was booked for his part in a skirmish that broke out in the second of the goalless draw at Ipswich.

Such behaviour led Accrington manager John Coleman to reveal that the Pompey manager wouldn’t be ‘everyone’s cup of tea’.

However, Ainsworth has no problem with his rival tomorrow.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth congratulates Danny Cowley following Pompey's win at Adams Park back in November.

And despite anticipating a battle royale on the sidelines, he’s predicting a beer with Cowley after the dust has settled.

When asked about Danny and Nicky Cowley going into the game by the Bucks Free Press, Ainsworth said: ‘I’ve got a good relationship with them.

‘It’s fiery on the touchline but throughout the years we’ve met up and got on well.

‘I’m sure we’ll be sharing a beer after the game, but during it’ll be blood, guts and thunder.’

Pompey head into the match looking for an immediate response to Tuesday night’s defeat at Plymouth which put a huge dent in their play-off hopes.

That ended their eight-game unbeaten run and saw them drop eight points adrift of the play-off places.

Victory against the Chairboys is deemed a must by many if the Blues are to resurrect their top-six hopes.

And Ainsworth, whose side remain one point off sixth-placed Sunderland, believes that desire to win will be on full display at Fratton Park.

He added: ‘Portsmouth will be coming at us.

‘I have no doubt about the Cowley’s and what they’ll be planning against us, especially at home.

‘They have great support, we will travel in good numbers and I can’t wait for the game.

‘They are always tough games.

The guys (the Cowleys) have their team organised, they are on a really good run and we’ll probably share a beer after the game.