What happened as tempers boiled over in touchline fracas between Portsmouth and Ipswich Town

And his opposite number attempted to play down the incident, which was one of the main post-match talking points after the 0-0 draw at Portman Road.

Cowley’s side grafted to a hard-fought point at the big-spending Tractor Boys, as the two in-form sides clashed in front of a crowd of 25,500.

Temper boiled over with 13 minutes remaining as Ipswich defender Dominic Thompson tried to retrieve the ball, which was held by Cowley, for a quick throw.

The two players were both booked over the incident, with Cowley seemingly going into the book for what he said to the Ipswich player moments later.

The Pompey boss felt there was little he could do when it came to his part in the incident, but explained his opposite number apologised over his player’s conduct

When asked what happened, Cowley said: ‘Not much, really, I was just standing in my box and he (Thompson) wanted to take a quick throw.

Tempers boil over on the touchline on Saturday.

‘So he’s come around the outside of me and I was in his way.

‘I don’t know if I could’ve got out of his way. I didn’t see him coming and that was it.

‘He (McKenna) apologised on the player’s behalf, said it was well out of order and we’ll speak after.’

McKenna attempted to take the sting out of the incident when it took place in front of two technical areas.

And the former Manchester United and Spurs coach was relaxed about what unfolded when tackling the subject after the game.

The Ipswich boss complimented Cowley for his conduct and had no issue with how ref Chris Sarginson dealt with the situation.

And he had no intention of inflaming the incident when discussing it with the assembled press after the game.

He said: ‘It was no big drama.

‘It was a competitive game, two competitive teams.

‘It was an incident which happens.

‘Dominic was trying to get the ball back and play quick.

‘I thought Danny handled that situation very well and the players diffused the situation.

‘Thankfully order was restored and the game carried on.’

