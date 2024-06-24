2 . Harry Anderson

A striker with an eye for goal, he joined Pompey along with Gerard Storey in the summer of 2019 from Portadown. Just two years later he rejoined his former club in June 2021 following his Fratton Park release, signing a two-year deal. Months later, he would earn his maiden Northern Ireland Under-21 cap. Anderson, who featured on loan at Armagh, was released from his contract in January 2023 following seven goals in 22 matches and took a brief period away from the game. However, he signed for Bourneview Mill in July 2023, a club in Intermediate B of the Mid Ulster Football League and the 21-year-old finished as the club’s leading scorer and Players’ Player Of The Year.Photo: Portadown FC