All second-year and third-year scholars were controversially released, despite many having featured in the Leasing.com Trophy during that 2020-21 season.
In addition, two second-year scholars declined deals to remain at Fratton Park, in another damning statement over the effectiveness of the Academy.
The process was overseen by interim head of football operations Roberto Gagliardi, with an unhappy Liam Daish, lead professional development phase coach, insisting he and other Academy staff were never consulted.
In total, 10 promising teenagers left Pompey in the summer of 2021. We look at their journeys since - and where they are now...
1. Harvey Rew
The defender was handed his Pompey debut in the Leasing.com Trophy at Oxford United in October 2019 and went on to make three appearances in the competition.
Following his Fratton Park release in the summer of 2021, he trialled at West Ham, Southampton, Sheffield United, Brighton and Millwall, before subsequently joining Gosport.
During three seasons at Privett Park, Rew was a first-team regular and impressed, before snapped up by Jimmy Ball’s AFC Totton earlier this month.
Now aged 21, he will come up against former club Borough next season, having stayed in Southern League Premier South. | Tom PhillipsPhoto: Tom Phillips
2. Harry Anderson
A striker with an eye for goal, he joined Pompey along with Gerard Storey in the summer of 2019 from Portadown.
Just two years later he rejoined his former club in June 2021 following his Fratton Park release, signing a two-year deal. Months later, he would earn his maiden Northern Ireland Under-21 cap.
Anderson, who featured on loan at Armagh, was released from his contract in January 2023 following seven goals in 22 matches and took a brief period away from the game.
However, he signed for Bourneview Mill in July 2023, a club in Intermediate B of the Mid Ulster Football League and the 21-year-old finished as the club’s leading scorer and Players’ Player Of The Year.Photo: Portadown FC
3. Harry Kavanagh
The attacking right-back made his Pompey bow in the Leasing.com Trophy against West Ham Under-21s in November 2020.
After totalling two Blues appearances, in addition to loan spells with the Rocks and Gosport, he was released in the summer of 2021 and spent time on trial at Derby and Eastleigh.
However, he remained local and joined Gosport in July 2021, establishing himself as a first-team regular over the next three years.
Like Stanley, Kavanagh will be remaining at Privett Park for next season in Southern League Premier South. | National WorldPhoto: Tom Phillips
4. Charlie Bell
The Pompey supporter made three appearances in 2020-21 and was regarded as a promising prospect.
Following his 2021 release and trials at Brighton and West Ham, he was snapped up by the Rocks, before leaving in September 2022 after 49 games and eight goals.
There was subsequently a five-day stay at Horsham, Moneyfields (twice), Portchester and Petersfield.
Now aged 21, he joined Wessex League Premier Division side Baffins earlier this month.Photo: Keith Woodland
