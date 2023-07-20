News you can trust since 1877
What's happened to the 16 players who left Portsmouth this summer - with Charlton Athletic, Gillingham and Mansfield Town touted as new homes

It’s been a big overhaul of Pompey’s squad this summer with 11 new faces arriving to date.
By Jordan Cross
Published 20th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 17:19 BST

But what about the 16 men who departed at Fratton Park this summer? Some have found new homes while others are waiting to see what their futures hold. We’ve got the latest lowdown on what’s happened to those former Blues men.

From left, Michael Jacobs, Jay Mingi. Di'Shon Bernard and Ryan Tunnicliffe left Pompey this summer.

1. What's happed to the players who left this summer?

From left, Michael Jacobs, Jay Mingi. Di'Shon Bernard and Ryan Tunnicliffe left Pompey this summer.

One of the big surprises of the summer, after the skipper departed on a free. Derby were interested along with other teams further up the country. The suggestion was the defender wanted to move closer to his family, but instead he completed a leftfield move to Israeli outfit FC Ashdod!

2. Clark Robertson

Enough noise and honesty on all sides to suggest the winger would be on his way this summer. No surprise Lincoln was his destination, with the Imps holding a long-term interest in Hackett.

3. Reeco Hackett

One of Pompey’s most creative players has yet to find himself a new home after his release, but won’t be short of takers. Former club Northampton and Burton have been mentioned as the winger wanted to be closer to his family, but Chesterfield are another name doing the rounds - though talk he was training with Paul Cook’s side is wide of the mark.

4. Michael Jacobs

