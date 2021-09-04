What's next for Portsmouth internationals as young hope gains outing against England

Gavin Bazunu has been on Republic of Ireland duty. Pic: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

Despite a stellar performance in the week, Gavin Bazunu was on the wrong side of the result as the Republic of Ireland fell to the late brilliance of record-breaking Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Pompey shot-stopper made the newly-returned, Manchester United forward wait a little longer to smash the international goal scoring record, when he made amends for giving away a penalty by excellently stopping Ronaldo’s spot-kick.

John Egan had given Stephen Kenny’s side the lead before half-time, but Ronaldo’s brilliance flipped the match on its head to snatch a famous victory away from the Republic of Ireland.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bazunu and his international teammates will have to dust themselves down and reset before their next qualifier against Azerbaijan today at 2pm.

After strenuous COVID tests and protocols, Joe Morrell will hope his trip to Belarus with Wales will be worth it after being an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw with Finland on Wednesday.

A win for Rob Page’s side will reignite their qualification hopes, after finding themselves four points behind Czezh Republic in second and seven points behind group leaders Belgium.

Morrell made his senior international debut in September 2019 against Belarus and was selected for the Dragons’s Euro 2020 squad last summer. Morrell could potentially be in action tomorrow at 2pm.

Finally, Pompey’s Harry Jewitt-White was introduced from the bench as Wales under-18s drew with England yesterday. Luke Harris had given the young Dragons the lead before half-time, but Rico Lewis drew England level during the second half.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.