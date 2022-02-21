From left: Danny Cowley, Alex Neil, Darren Moore and Ian Evatt.

Where Portsmouth, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Ipswich would finish this season based on points per game average

After Pompey’s trip to Crewe on Saturday was postponed at the last minute, Danny Cowley’s side now have 16 games to play over the final 10 weeks of the season.

The Blues currently sit 11th in League One having picked up 44 points from their 30 games played to date.

That works out at an average of 1.46 points per game – and if the same mean figure was applied to their remaining matches a tally of 67 awaits at the end of the campaign.

That disappointing total would see Pompey end their season on a worse note than their previous three seasons in the third tier, with only Kenny Jackett’s first term in charge seeing a lesser number.

But would it be enough to book a play-off spot at the seasons’ end?

Here, we look at where Pompey could finish if points per game were an accurate indicator of how the final league table will look.

1. Crewe - 24th

Total points: 32, Current PPG: 0.7

2. Doncaster Rovers - 23rd

Total points: 34, Current PPG: 0.7

3. Gillingham - 22nd

Total points: 36, Current PPG: 0.8

4. AFC Wimbledon - 21st

Total points: 45, Current PPG: 1

