Where Portsmouth are predicted to finish in League One this season

Despite a handful of draws, Portsmouth look to be finishing the League One campaign strongly after going unbeaten in their last six matches. Pompey currently sit nineth in the table - only five points from the playoffs.

With winnable games against the likes of Oxford United and Accrington Stanley approaching, Pompey will be eager to pick up maximum points ahead of two difficult clashes against Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers to round off the campaign. After a rather underwhelming season, John Mousinho will be eager to guide his team to their first playoffs in three years.

However, statistics claim they are extremely likely to miss out on the top six and will be set for another year in the third tier.

Here is where FiveThirtyEight have predicted Portsmouth to finish in League One compared to their rivals...

1 . Forest Green Rovers - 30 pts (-51 GD) Relegation >99% Photo Sales

2 . Morecambe - 38 pts (-37 GD) Relegation: Photo Sales

3 . Accrington Stanley - 43 pts (-38 GD) Relegation: 87% Photo Sales

4 . Cambridge United - 43 pts (-31 GD) Relegation: 80% Photo Sales