News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
22 minutes ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
27 minutes ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
42 minutes ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
2 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad

Where Portsmouth are predicted to finish in League One compared to Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers - gallery

Where Portsmouth are predicted to finish in League One this season

Molly Burke
By Molly Burke
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST

Despite a handful of draws, Portsmouth look to be finishing the League One campaign strongly after going unbeaten in their last six matches. Pompey currently sit nineth in the table - only five points from the playoffs.

With winnable games against the likes of Oxford United and Accrington Stanley approaching, Pompey will be eager to pick up maximum points ahead of two difficult clashes against Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers to round off the campaign. After a rather underwhelming season, John Mousinho will be eager to guide his team to their first playoffs in three years.

However, statistics claim they are extremely likely to miss out on the top six and will be set for another year in the third tier.

Here is where FiveThirtyEight have predicted Portsmouth to finish in League One compared to their rivals...

Relegation >99%

1. Forest Green Rovers - 30 pts (-51 GD)

Relegation >99%

Photo Sales
Relegation:

2. Morecambe - 38 pts (-37 GD)

Relegation:

Photo Sales
Relegation: 87%

3. Accrington Stanley - 43 pts (-38 GD)

Relegation: 87%

Photo Sales
Relegation: 80%

4. Cambridge United - 43 pts (-31 GD)

Relegation: 80%

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:PortsmouthLeague OneJohn Mousinho