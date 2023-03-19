Where Portsmouth and their rivals are predicted to finish in League One this season

Portsmouth have found themselves on the brink of battling for the play-offs in their final nine matches of the League One season after winning their previous two matches. The club now sit seven points from sixth place with a game in hand.

Pompey have had a turbulant season so far that saw them part ways with the Cowley brothers in January but could now battle the big boys for a spot in the Championship next season. Meanwhile, it looks like Sheffield Wednesday could have their promotion all wrapped up with two games in hand, while the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Ipswich Town and Peterborough United all continue their challenge for the play-offs.

At the opposite end of the table, it looks extremely unlikely that Forest Green Rovers will be able to avoid relegation as they sit 13 points adrift, while both MK Dons and Oxford United could also face the drop only a year after they were battling for promotion.

Here is where FiveThirtyEight have predicted Pompey and their rivals to finish in League One this season (from bottom place to champions)...

1 . Forest Green Rovers -29 pts Relegation: >99%

2 . Cambridge United - 40 pts Relegation: 95%

3 . Morecambe - 40 pts Relegation: 88%

4 . Accrington Stanley - 43 pts Relegation: 64%