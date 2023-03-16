Pompey have already had three head coach’s take charge of the team in 2023.

Danny Cowley oversaw the Blues’ first game of 2023 on New Year’s Day, with his men losing 3-1 to Charlton, before Michael Eisner and the board called time on his stay at Fratton Park 24 hours later.

Simon Bassey was placed at the helm on a temporary basis for one league game before John Mousinho was appointed at the end of January.

Since the new head coach’s arrival, he has guided Pompey to seven wins in 13 league outings, with his latest being a 3-1 win at Accrington on Tuesday.

The triumph has seen the gap close to nine points to the play-offs as the Blues eye a strong end to the season.

But how would the table look based on results from 2023?

With Pompey enjoying plenty of highs and lows in the first three months of the year already, here’s where they would be placed in the League One standings.

1 . The 2023 League One table. Pompey have won seven of their 15 games in League One in 2023. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Forest Green - 24th Points: 3; Games played: 12; Won: 0; Drawn: 3; Lost: 9. Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

3 . Cambridge - 23rd Points: 6; Games played: 13; Won: 1; Drawn: 3; Lost: 9. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . Oxford United - 22nd Points: 7; Games played: 13; Won: 2; Drawn: 1; Lost: 10. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales