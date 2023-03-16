News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
12 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
12 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
15 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
15 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
15 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained

Where Portsmouth, Barnsley, Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich & Co would sit in League One if the season started on New Year's Day - in pictures

Pompey have already had three head coach’s take charge of the team in 2023.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 16th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT

Danny Cowley oversaw the Blues’ first game of 2023 on New Year’s Day, with his men losing 3-1 to Charlton, before Michael Eisner and the board called time on his stay at Fratton Park 24 hours later.

Simon Bassey was placed at the helm on a temporary basis for one league game before John Mousinho was appointed at the end of January.

Since the new head coach’s arrival, he has guided Pompey to seven wins in 13 league outings, with his latest being a 3-1 win at Accrington on Tuesday.

The triumph has seen the gap close to nine points to the play-offs as the Blues eye a strong end to the season.

But how would the table look based on results from 2023?

With Pompey enjoying plenty of highs and lows in the first three months of the year already, here’s where they would be placed in the League One standings.

Pompey have won seven of their 15 games in League One in 2023.

1. The 2023 League One table.

Pompey have won seven of their 15 games in League One in 2023. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Points: 3; Games played: 12; Won: 0; Drawn: 3; Lost: 9.

2. Forest Green - 24th

Points: 3; Games played: 12; Won: 0; Drawn: 3; Lost: 9. Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Points: 6; Games played: 13; Won: 1; Drawn: 3; Lost: 9.

3. Cambridge - 23rd

Points: 6; Games played: 13; Won: 1; Drawn: 3; Lost: 9. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Points: 7; Games played: 13; Won: 2; Drawn: 1; Lost: 10.

4. Oxford United - 22nd

Points: 7; Games played: 13; Won: 2; Drawn: 1; Lost: 10. Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
League OneDanny CowleyBarnsleyPlymouthSheffield WednesdayPortsmouthMichael EisnerBlues