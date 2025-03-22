Where Portsmouth rank among Championship’s most ‘relentless’ sides with Sheffield United, Leeds United, Sunderland & Co

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 22nd Mar 2025, 16:39 BST

John Mousinho has turned Pompey’s fortunes around this season with a change in approach after early Championship struggles.

The Blues boss quickly identified efforts to dominate possession and play a progressive and expansive game were falling short, after the step up in class from League One.

That led to Mousinho employing a more direct approach and a high-pressing game, based up hard running from his players.

But do the stats back up that statement - and just how hard and ‘relentless’ are Pompey when matched up against their Championship peers?

The intensity of the Blues’ press can be measured thanks to football data experts Wyscout.

Passes per defensive action (PPDA) is a metric which measures a side’s press by counting the number of passes an opponent makes, before they are forced into a defensive move - like clearing the ball under pressure, for example.

That can then be quantified with a low PPDA meaning a side are using a more intense press.

Wyscout have accumulated the data from the Championship this season, which we’ve ordered from least to most intense press in this gallery - and the results are very interesting!

Pompey players press Cardiff's Ruben Colwill last month - but just how 'relentless' in their work compared to Championship rivals?

1. Where do Pompey sit among Championship's most 'relentless' sides.

Pompey players press Cardiff's Ruben Colwill last month - but just how 'relentless' in their work compared to Championship rivals? | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
PPDA 15.27

2. 24th Oxford United

PPDA 15.27 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
PPDA 13.95

3. 23rd QPR

PPDA 13.95 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
PPDA 13.64

4. 22nd Plymouth Argyle

PPDA 13.64 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield UnitedLeeds UnitedPortsmouthBossChampionship
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice