Where Portsmouth rank in Championship’s ‘dirtiest’ sides with Sheffield United, Leeds United, Derby County & Co

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 20th Mar 2025, 18:30 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 18:34 BST

Pompey are fighting for their Championship lives as the season reaches its climax.

But just how far are the Blues taking it when it comes to battling to retain their place in the second tier?

We’ve delved into the stats to see how John Mousinho’s side stack up against the rest of their peers when it comes to fouls this season.

Using data from football analytics specialist Wyscout, we’ve assembled a table of who’s committed the most fouls in Championship action ranking the 24 teams in the division from lowest to highest.

Where do Pompey rank among the sides deemed the dirtiest in the division?

1. Championship's dirtiest sides

Where do Pompey rank among the sides deemed the dirtiest in the division? | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

336 fouls

2. 24th West Brom

336 fouls | Getty Images

365 fouls

3. 23rd Middlesbrough

365 fouls | Getty Images

372 fouls

4. 22nd Oxford United

372 fouls Photo: Getty Images

