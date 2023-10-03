Pompey have made a dream start to the new League One campaign and find themselves top of the table. They won 2-1 away at Wigan Athletic last time out. John Mousinho was brought to Fratton Park earlier this year to replace Danny Cowley and has since done an impressive job to date.

His side are yet to lose in the league in this campaign and are in top form. Here is a look at where Pompey sit in the discipline table from the third tier so far this season compared to rivals such as Derby County, Barnsley and Exeter City.