Where Portsmouth sit in League One discipline table compared to Derby County, Barnsley and Exeter

Pompey have picked up some yellow and red cards this term but here is how they compare to their league rivals

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 18:52 BST

Pompey have made a dream start to the new League One campaign and find themselves top of the table. They won 2-1 away at Wigan Athletic last time out. John Mousinho was brought to Fratton Park earlier this year to replace Danny Cowley and has since done an impressive job to date.

His side are yet to lose in the league in this campaign and are in top form. Here is a look at where Pompey sit in the discipline table from the third tier so far this season compared to rivals such as Derby County, Barnsley and Exeter City.

14 yellows, 2 reds

1. Oxford

14 yellows, 2 reds

15 yellows, 0 reds

2. Cambridge

15 yellows, 0 reds

15 yellows, 0 reds

3. Northampton

15 yellows, 0 reds

18 yellows, 0 reds

4. Port Vale

18 yellows, 0 reds

