A look at how Portsmouth’s recent form compares to their League One rivals as they eye a place in the top six

Pompey made the decision to part company with Danny Cowley in January and replaced him with John Mousinho in a move that raised eyebrows at the time. However, the former Oxford United man has since impressed so far in the dugout at Fratton Park.

His side hold an outside shot of still making the play-offs in League One after their 2-2 draw at home to Port Vale this weekend. They are currently six points off with a home clash against rock bottom Forest Green Rovers up next.

Here is a look at where Pompey are sat in a table based on their form over the past 10 games...

1 . 24. Forest Green 2 points Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

2 . 23. Oxford United 2 points Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

3 . 22. Cambridge 5 points Photo Sales

4 . 21. Morecambe 6 points Photo Sales