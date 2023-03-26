News you can trust since 1877
Where Portsmouth sit in League One table based on the last 10 games compared to Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers - gallery

A look at how Portsmouth’s recent form compares to their League One rivals as they eye a place in the top six

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 26th Mar 2023, 08:38 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 15:00 BST

Pompey made the decision to part company with Danny Cowley in January and replaced him with John Mousinho in a move that raised eyebrows at the time. However, the former Oxford United man has since impressed so far in the dugout at Fratton Park.

His side hold an outside shot of still making the play-offs in League One after their 2-2 draw at home to Port Vale this weekend. They are currently six points off with a home clash against rock bottom Forest Green Rovers up next.

Here is a look at where Pompey are sat in a table based on their form over the past 10 games...

Pompey