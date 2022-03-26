From left: Danny Cowley, Paul Warne, Steven Schumacher, Alex Neil

Where Portsmouth, Sunderland, Charlton, Ipswich and Plymouth would sit in League One if the table was based on home results

The 2021-22 season has seen fans return to stadiums en masse for the first time since March 2020, but how have they affected Pompey’s home results?

By Pepe Lacey
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 10:00 am
Updated Saturday, 26th March 2022, 10:11 am

Danny Cowley’s side have had an inconsistent run of form throughout the campaign, with 4-0 highs against Sunderland, Doncaster and Accrington helping ease the disappointment of crucial defeats against the likes of Ipswich, Cambridge, MK Dons and Charlton.

The Blues have always been notoriously strong at home partly down to the Fratton faithful, yet things haven’t always gone to plan this term with Cowley’s side sitting 10th in League One.

As fans returned to stadiums for the first time last summer since March 2020, have Pompey’s 12th man had a positive impact on the team?

We’ve taken a look at how the League One table would look if it was purely based on home results.

Here’s what we’ve found.

1. Crewe - 24th

Played: 20; Wins: 4; Draws: 4; Losses: 12; Scored: 17; Conceded: 35; Points 16

2. AFC Wimbledon - 23rd

Played: 18; Wins: 2; Draws: 11; Losses: 5; Scored: 21; Conceded: 26; Points: 17.

3. Gillingham - 22nd

Played: 20; Wins: 4; Draws: 6; Losses: 10; Scored: 12; Conceded: 33; Points 18.

4. Doncaster Rovers - 21st

Played: 19; Wins: 5; Draws: 3; Losses: 11; Scored: 15; Conceded: 29; Points 18.

