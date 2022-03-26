Danny Cowley’s side have had an inconsistent run of form throughout the campaign, with 4-0 highs against Sunderland, Doncaster and Accrington helping ease the disappointment of crucial defeats against the likes of Ipswich, Cambridge, MK Dons and Charlton.

The Blues have always been notoriously strong at home partly down to the Fratton faithful, yet things haven’t always gone to plan this term with Cowley’s side sitting 10th in League One.

As fans returned to stadiums for the first time last summer since March 2020, have Pompey’s 12th man had a positive impact on the team?

We’ve taken a look at how the League One table would look if it was purely based on home results.

Here’s what we’ve found.

1. Crewe - 24th Played: 20; Wins: 4; Draws: 4; Losses: 12; Scored: 17; Conceded: 35; Points 16

2. AFC Wimbledon - 23rd Played: 18; Wins: 2; Draws: 11; Losses: 5; Scored: 21; Conceded: 26; Points: 17.

3. Gillingham - 22nd Played: 20; Wins: 4; Draws: 6; Losses: 10; Scored: 12; Conceded: 33; Points 18.

4. Doncaster Rovers - 21st Played: 19; Wins: 5; Draws: 3; Losses: 11; Scored: 15; Conceded: 29; Points 18.