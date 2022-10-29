The duo are once again absent from the Pompey team sheet that shows two changes to the starting XI that took to the field against Oxford in midweek.

Owen Dale and Josh Koroma come in for Ronan Curtis and Reeco Hackett respectively, with the latter not even on the bench following a knock picked up against the U’s – although he was included in the original match-day squad.

Marlon Pack is once again omitted as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem.

But it’s Raffferty (stomach muscle) and hamstring-victim Lowery’s continued absence which has fans talking, with neither available since mid-September.

It has been reported many times that both are back training and making headway in their returns.

Here’s what supporters on Twitter have been saying as they wait on the duo’s return.

@daniel_son79: WHERE ARE LOWERY AND RAFFERTY?

Tom Lowery last featured for Pompey against Plymouth in September - the game which saw him suffer a hamstring injury.

@mark11s: Lowery had a grade 1 tear apparently and yet here we are weeks later and no sign of him.

Misdiagnosed or mishandled his recovery?

@HazzaTWood96: Line up looks OK, really hope Pack, Rafferty and Lowery are back soon.

Here's hoping for a Pompey victory this afternoon at home against Shrewsbury, PUP.

@whcallum: Very worrying that, Thompson, Rafferty Pack and Lowery are so massively missed.

@dazza_nics: WHAT?! Why isn’t Lowery in the squad when Cowley said he was available!!

@pompeypaul72: Rafferty? Lowery.

