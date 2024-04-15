Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a feeble attempt at trolling Pompey with the aim of gaining some online kudos in the wake of the promotion showdown with Bolton.

Unfortunately for one Wanderers fan, they chose to channel their focus on Blues captain Marlon Pack, outside the Toughsheet Stadium after the 1-1 draw.

Big mistake.

X (formerly Twitter) user Kenny Junior (@MarkLittlemore1) decided to film himself, in what was apparently some kind of attempt at humour, approaching Pompey fans and staff after the game.

If anyone bought tickets for the Pompey promotion party in Bolton tonight, then speak to Aaron Collins for a refund. It will be now be held in a Portsmouth Wetherspoons next Saturday. #bwfc #Pompey @aaroncollinsx @TrotterChatPod @TheFanzonePod pic.twitter.com/vHoSyQKSqu — Kenny Junior (@MarkLittlemore1) April 13, 2024

His focus was the draw meant the Blues didn’t secure promotion, as they moved to a point of reaching the Championship on home soil against Barnsley tomorrow.

That was as Bolton lost control of their own destiny, with a win needed for Ian Evatt’s men as Derby cruised to a 3-0 success over Leyton Orient.

The troll began by asking Pompey supporters: ‘Excuse me, is there a promotion party about? I bought my ticket for a promotion party and paid £20. What’s going on? Do I get a refund?’

After then approaching the Blues coach as it waited to depart, the fan was then given short shrift by club secretary Ally Knell. That was when the Bolton fan made a beeline for Pack, who was signing autographs.

The resident comedian asks once more where the promotion party is, and, after a second effort the Pompey skipper replies ‘I don’t know mate’, as he continues signing.

Saying the same thing again, he’s then shut down by the Buckland boy who answers: ‘I don’t know what you’re getting at’.

The Bolton joker is nothing if not persistent with Pack taking time for Pompey’s supporters, as for the umpteenth time he mentions a promotion party.

It’s at this point the midfielder springs into action as he succinctly delivers the killer line: ‘Where’s your banter? Where’s your promotion party?’

Recoiling, the Bolton follower stutters a response before backing away, apparently trying to claim the exchange as some kind of victory.

That wasn’t a view shared by both Bolton and Pompey fans, however.

‘Our own fanbase really don’t do us any favours’, 'why is this so embarrassing’ and ‘this is the worst thing I’ve ever seen’ were just some of the replies from Wanderers followers, after he chose to post the video.

‘Marlon mugged you off!’, ‘cringiest thing I’ve ever seen this’, ‘absolutely rinsed and you still post that online’ and ‘Marlon’s had him on toast’, were some of the Pompey replies.