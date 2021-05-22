Although there’s no pressure to get rid of players and only ‘significant offers’ would tempt Pompey, it’s an option the head coach could take to boost his war chest.

Ronan Curtis is the Blues’ most valuable commodity, having scored 40 goals in 142 games during his three years at Fratton Park.

The Irishman is looking likely to depart as he seeks to test himself in the Championship.

But who else could Cowley be tempted to cash in on?

Although there aren’t too many others, Pompey do have a handful clubs who they could net a fee for if offers come in.

Here’s a look at them…

Alex Bass

Marcus Harness, left, and John Marquis. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

This time 12 months ago, the goalkeeper was arguably Pompey's most bankable player.

After dislodging Craig MacGillivray and becoming No1, the academy product's impressive displays saw him catch the eye of Premier League Crystal Palace and Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

Bass' stock has dropped since last summer. He lost his place between the sticks following a nightmare first half on the opening day of the season against Stevenage, while he has struggled with injuries this term.

However, the 23-year-old remains highly regarded at Fratton Park.

Danny Cowley is an admirer of Bass' talents and was well aware of the interest that he's previously attracted.

It’s a key factor reason why MacGillivray has been released, with Pompey cutting their cloth accordingly.

It's not guaranteed that Bass will be first choice on the opening day of the 2021-22 campaign as Cowley is hoping to bring in another keeper to compete for the jersey.

Yet the former Torquay loanee has another two years on his deal and would still command a decent fee if there was interest.

Marcus Harness

The winger is regarded as the most naturally-gifted player by plenty of members of the dressing room.

When at his best, that's an opinion that is hard to dispute. On his day, Harness can produce the sort of wizardry only a handful of League One performers are capable of.

Consistency has been what Harness has severely lacked during his two years at Fratton Park, however.

The ex-Burton man hasn't produced enough week in, week out to really light the touchpaper on his PO4 career.

Still, aged 25, there's enough time remaining for Harness to fulfil his potential.

Pompey have received interest in the former Port Vale wide man in the past and he's one player who could be a Championship performer if he came to the fore.

Signed two years ago for £800,000, Harness has a year left on his deal while the Blues hold the option of an additional 12 months.

That'd mean Pompey would hold plenty of the bargaining chips if there was a bidder.

John Marquis

It would be fair to say that the striker hasn't hit the heights that many expected when arriving from Doncaster for £1m in the summer of 2019.

Marquis has scored 32 goals in 97 games which isn't a bad record, but is below the sort of ratio a player who arrived for his price tag should be hitting.

It can be argued that the former Millwall man wasn't played in the right system under previous boss Kenny Jackett, however, while he was the only fit centre-forward after Danny Cowley took charge.

If Pompey were to sell Marquis, they would get nowhere near the seven figures they splashed out for him.

And at 29, he wouldn't have a resale value for any potential suitor, either.

However, Marquis does still have a decent reputation as a goalscorer in the lower leagues.

If a club coveted an established striker who they believed could meet their style of football, he could fit the bill.

Haji Mnoga

It's highly unlikely Pompey would contemplate allowing the fledgling right-back to depart permanently.

Mnoga's option of an additional 12 months in his contract has been taken up after a season where he made his full Football League debut.

Danny Cowley wants Mnoga to play 35 games next season - whether that's at Fratton Park or out on loan.

Given his physical attributes and being an England youth international, there could be clubs wanting to poach the homegrown talent given what he could go on and achieve.