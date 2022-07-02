4. Andre Wisdom

The 29-year-old arrived on trial at Fratton Park on Friday and can play either at centre-back and right-back. The defender originally started his career in England with Liverpool, making 22 outings for the Reds. Spells at Derby, Norwich, RB Salzburg and West Brom followed before returning to the Rams in 2017. Wisdom has been without a club since his exit from Pride Park in 2021.

Photo: Jason Brown