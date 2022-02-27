Who is your favourite Pompey wide boy of all time?

Yes, it’s time for another battle to be crowned a Blues’ fan favourite!

After giving you the chance to name your favourite goalkeeper, defender and midfielder (votes won by David James, Linvoy Primus and Paul Merson), we move on to wingers and wide midfielders.

There were so many names put forward for the main midfield vote that I decided to save the ones who played wide and lumped them in with the out-and-out wingers, thinking there’d be fewer nominations overall in this category.

Wrong.

After a couple of pleas for suggestions, I found myself with 55 of them.

That meant some qualifying groups were needed to whittle down the number to the neat 32 you see on these pages, who have been drawn out of a hat (well a large cup, actually) for the first round proper.

Those we have already bid farewell to include Carl Baker, Tony Barton, Jimmy Carter, Reg Cutler, Andre Green, Mark Kelly, Glen Little, Micky Mellows, Mike Panopoulos, Mladen Rudonja and Dave Thomas.

But we are left with a line-up full of great names – some who were universally loved, others who frustrated as much as they excited the supporters.

So now we just need to work out which 31 are not worthy of the crown.

The first round proper will begin today on my Twitter feed (@stevebone1).

You’ll have 24 hours to vote in each tie, which will go live in two groups of eight match-ups.

The whole tournament is likely to take a couple of weeks and there will be progress reports in the Sports Mail and at portsmouth.co.uk ... I stress, again, it’s only a bit of fun and very unofficial. It ought to provide plenty of good, healthy debate too.

And yes, I apologise that Steve Stone and Lomana LuaLua have been drawn against each other so soon!

