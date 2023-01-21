'Who needs Mourinho? We've got Mousinho!' - how Portsmouth fans reacted to 2-0 win against Exeter

The new man in charge at Fratton Park made it a winning start to life at PO4 thanks to a 2-0 victory over Exeter.

The three points were Pompey’s first in the league since October 22 and their first third-tier victory on home soil since September 3.

Second-half goals from midfield duo Marlon Pack and Joe Morrell handed them the win.

And while the Blues remain in 15th place, fans were heading home with a lot more confidence than they did before kick-off.

Here’s what was said on Twitter after the full-time whistle...

@damo_cripps: Who needs Mourinho? We've got Mousinho!

@JackLJYeats: Owen Dale, mustard! Matt Macey, class! Pack and Morrell class! Swanson, class!

John Mousinho congratulates Zak Swanson at the final whistle

Solid from Towler! Ogilvie back to normal self.

Impressed with Curtis, Bishop all round solid #pompey

@tomc_1984: 10 Points off relegation. 9 off the play offs. We’re going up #Pompey.

@Georgedowning30: Much better today, Dale phenomenal, Pack’s goal what a rocke , Macey great first impressions, much better than Griffiths. Joe Morrell, what a player.

@tjhooker1151: Not a great game unsurprisingly, but finally much needed 3pts. That cracker from Pack will be goal of the season.

Didn’t see a win coming today even with new coach affect but a happy #Pompey weekend at last.

Good start for #JM, hopefully he can get these boys motivated.

@GavH_: If that’s anything to go by I’m liking the way Mousihno has set up the team, hopefully he can keep the players playing at a high level all the time.

@danieledmunds4: I’m not getting carried away but I can’t wait for Mousinho to take us on a European tour in 3 seasons time.

@Ljordan1981: Not a bad start for the rookie manager. Up the eisners.

@andymp345: Get in much more like it.

@Qridan_: Great start. Hopefully a confidence boost pushing forward.