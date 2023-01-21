'Who needs Mourinho? We've got Mousinho!' - how Portsmouth fans reacted to 2-0 win against Exeter
Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to a win for John Mousinho in his first game as Blues boss.
The new man in charge at Fratton Park made it a winning start to life at PO4 thanks to a 2-0 victory over Exeter.
The three points were Pompey’s first in the league since October 22 and their first third-tier victory on home soil since September 3.
Second-half goals from midfield duo Marlon Pack and Joe Morrell handed them the win.
And while the Blues remain in 15th place, fans were heading home with a lot more confidence than they did before kick-off.
Here’s what was said on Twitter after the full-time whistle...
@damo_cripps: Who needs Mourinho? We've got Mousinho!
@JackLJYeats: Owen Dale, mustard! Matt Macey, class! Pack and Morrell class! Swanson, class!
Solid from Towler! Ogilvie back to normal self.
Impressed with Curtis, Bishop all round solid #pompey
@tomc_1984: 10 Points off relegation. 9 off the play offs. We’re going up #Pompey.
@Georgedowning30: Much better today, Dale phenomenal, Pack’s goal what a rocke , Macey great first impressions, much better than Griffiths. Joe Morrell, what a player.
@tjhooker1151: Not a great game unsurprisingly, but finally much needed 3pts. That cracker from Pack will be goal of the season.
Didn’t see a win coming today even with new coach affect but a happy #Pompey weekend at last.
Good start for #JM, hopefully he can get these boys motivated.
@GavH_: If that’s anything to go by I’m liking the way Mousihno has set up the team, hopefully he can keep the players playing at a high level all the time.
@danieledmunds4: I’m not getting carried away but I can’t wait for Mousinho to take us on a European tour in 3 seasons time.
@Ljordan1981: Not a bad start for the rookie manager. Up the eisners.
@andymp345: Get in much more like it.
@Qridan_: Great start. Hopefully a confidence boost pushing forward.
@DuncanSmartBMW: That’s the way to start, clean sheet too, incidentally keeper was outstanding and lots of confidence and good displays throughout. What a strike from Pack!