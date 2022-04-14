Who's your favourite Pompey striker of all-time? It's nearly time to decide

Will Steve Claridge get your 'favourite striker' vote?

With the number of weeks of the league season - and therefore the number of Sports Mails and Pompey programmes - diminishing fast, we need to start thinking about the strikers who deserve to be in the frame in my next ‘who’s your favourite?’ Twitter tournament.

It’s the fifth of five votes that have sustained us in quiet moments of the 2021-22 season, of which there seem to have been many.

... or Guy Whittingham? Picture: Getty

Two of those four didn’t surprise me, two did. I’d never have guessed Jamo would beat Knightsie given that it was a ‘favourite’ vote and not a ‘best’ one. And I did not have Shaggy in the half a dozen or so wide boys I thought could win the most recent vote.

The fifth and final one is perhaps harder to predict than all. For it involves you deciding who your favourite striker is.

The first stage is to gather in your nominations, then depending on how many worthy names we have, I will decide whether to start with a round of 64 or some qualifying groups to get numbers down to 32.

To kick you off, I am planning to include the following: Billy Rafferty, Alan Biley, Mark Hateley, Mick Quinn, Corporal Guy, Paul Walsh, Steve Claridge, Toddy, The Yak, Peter Crouch, Jermain Defoe and Brett Pitman. But I’m sure you can offer plenty more.

... Alan Biley perhaps?

I’d like some from the dim and distant as well as recent times and you have until this Saturday (April 16) to suggest names for the initial pot. Depending on numbers there will then some qualfying groups or even a last 64 (if we get that many) on Sunday and Monday.

Email [email protected] or tweet @stevebone1 with those striker names!