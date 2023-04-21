News you can trust since 1877
Why 13 out of contract players will be of huge benefit to underperforming Portsmouth

Pompey must overhaul their playing squad this summer.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read

That’s the verdict of The News’ chief sports writer, Neil Allen, who has insisted head coach John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes must be ruthless in their transfer decisions in the window.

The Blues currently have 13 players without a deal beyond the end of the season, including Jay Mingi, Clark Robertson and Connor Ogilvie.

Pompey have given little indication of what they’ll do, with Mousinho recently detailing a date when the out-of-contract contingency will discover their fates.

But Allen believes their failure to secure a play-off place will play a key role in the club’s decision-making process.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Pompey Q&A, he said: ‘A few months ago when we started writing about the 13 out-of-contract players, there was uproar and fans questioning why they’re letting so many players go.

‘(But) it’s good, it’s a positive. Pompey can get rid of them. It’s great that 13 players are out of contract. If they were to have a squad overhaul, they're in a great position to do so.

‘They’ve got some good players remaining under contract and there’s 13 players now they can look at and decide what they want to do with them. ‘That’s brilliant.

From left: Ryan Tunnicliffe, Michael Jacobs, John Mousinho, Clark Robertson.From left: Ryan Tunnicliffe, Michael Jacobs, John Mousinho, Clark Robertson.
‘I don’t see that as a negative whatsoever. Obviously, Connor Ogilvie should stay - depending on how the option (the club has with the defender) is with him - and maybe you could debate a couple of others.

‘It’s great they can have a good clear out now. Rich Hughes has said they want to bring in nine or 10 players, which is great.

‘I know an overhaul can be annoying but if you’re overhauling a squad which is finishing ninth then that’s brilliant.

‘I can’t see any negativity in that at all when you’re overhauling a side which has - yet again - failed to get near the play-offs.

‘It’ll be like last year where they will end up getting nowhere near the play-offs.

‘If you overhaul the squad then so be it. Brilliant. Let’s do it.’

