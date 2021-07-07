Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard celebrates Denmark's quarter-final win against Czech Republic. Picture: Tolga Bozoglu - Pool/Getty Images

So imagine the reaction from this end of the M27 when Southampton’s official Twitter account encourages Danish defender Jannik Vestergaard to ‘Do your thing’ against England tonight in the semi-final of the European Championship.

Yes, you guessed it, the criticism reaches even greater heights.

Vestergaard, who has made 79 appearances for the St Mary’s outfit since arriving from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2018, is likely to be in the Denmark starting XI for the game at Wembley – a fixture which has gripped the entire nation and will have us all – or most of it, it seems – sitting on the edges of our seats cheering on the boys.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If successful, England will progress to their first final since lifting the World Cup back in 1966.

And if they go on and win the Euros, it will obviously end the 55 years of hurt that have proceeded that historic moment at Wembley.

Portsmouth-born Mason Mount is also likely to feature, with the Chelsea midfielder becoming a key member of Gareth Southgate’s England set-up.

Yet the former Fratton Park season-ticket holder’s involvement plays a only a minor role, if any, in why we’ll all be getting behind the Three Lions tonight.

England head coach Gareth Southgate. Picture: Alessandra Tarantino - Pool/Getty Images

It’s England within touching distance of European glory after all – and on home soil. Enough said!

And that’s why so many Pompey fans have taken umbrage with the Southampton tweet which, weirdly, also has an image of one-time Saints defender Luke Shaw included. Where’s the good luck, ‘do your thing’ message to him?

Having a go at the Blues’ arch rivals, @StueyW1986 wrote: ‘#Pompey. Absolute shambles of a club.’

@scottpompey said: ‘Only the scum would tweet this backing there (sic) player over England joke of a club #pompey #England.’

@PFCperspectives commented: ‘DEARY ME @SouthamptonFC.’

Meanwhile, @ifyougetI0st put the boot in by saying: ‘This is why Pompey are the biggest club on the south coast.’

Carrying on the theme, @PompeyHazza9 simply said: ‘Tinpot #pompey’.

@pompeytom92 wrote: ‘Not my club, not never. #pompey #ENG.’

@AndrewSaines_ chipped in to say: ‘Typically weird from the scummers #pompey #england.’

@djliamh added: ‘Classy as ever’, while @stevebone1 commented: ‘They're still sulking that James Ward Whatsit didn't get in the squad.’

‘What a weird club’, was @PompeyDJ1’s assessment, while ‘Embarrassing’ was the phrase used by @PompeyFan24680.

But it’s not just Pompey fans having a go.

Supporters from elsewhere have added their comments to the post – bigging the Blues up in the process.

@kian_w4 wrote: ‘This is why Portsmouth are a bigger club than you.’

@Cal_pafc said: ‘Always knew Pompey was a much bigger club than you.’

@_RobWBA commented: ‘Yeah, Pompey are a bigger club than you anyways.’

@BHAFC_Danny added: ‘This is why ur the smallest club in the south.’

Meanwhile, many Saints fans have also been getting in on the act.

@MickeyJ1999 wrote: ‘We're an English football team lads... surely should be hoping he doesn't do his thing?’