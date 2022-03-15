Why Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez can 'finally' put his Portsmouth frustration behind him

The 19-year-old scored for Arsenal under-23s in their Premier League 2 draw against Blackburn on Monday night – two months after waving goodbye to a frustrating loan spell at Fratton Park.

And it prompted the midfielder to post his joy on social media along side a one-word message: ‘Finally!’

His effort in the 2-2 draw at Boreham Wood’s Meadow Park was clearly a huge weight off his young shoulders, with Azeez’s only other goal from open play this season coming in the Blues’ Papa John’s Trophy win against Crystal Palace under-21s back in November.

He scored from the penalty spot as the young Gunners lost in the Premier League Cup against Middlesbrough last week on spot-kicks.

But with an eye for the spectacular before the England Under-19 international’s move to Fratton Park in the summer, his goal return this season has clearly not been enough.

That wouldn’t have been helped with the number of games Azeez enjoyed during his brief loan spell at Pompey.

The midfielder ended up featuring just 10 times for the Blues in all competitions, with only two of those appearances resulting in full 90-minute outings in League One.

That lack of game time, plus manager Danny Cowley’s wish to freshen up his options in the January transfer window, saw the teenager promptly return to the Emirates Stadium.

Yet, the youngster has been unable to break into Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad in north London, instead having to make do with a return to Premier League 2 duty with Arsenal’s under-23s.

Indeed, still awaiting his maiden senior call-up this term despite training regularly with the team, he’s featured six times for the young Gunners since his south coast departure.

One of those games saw Azeez score an own goal in a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool under-23s.