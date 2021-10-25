So spare a thought for Leyton Orient, who under a familiar face, have now drawn four successive games.

In fact, Kenny Jackett’s side have collected draws from five of their last six to slide down the League Two table.

What’s more, three of those outcomes have been goalless for the ninth-placed side.

Jackett was often criticised for his style of football during almost four seasons with Pompey, nonetheless rattled up 109 wins.

There was even the creation of a Blues Football League record of nine straight victories, set in February 2020, following a 2-0 triumph at Tranmere.

However, he paid the price for failing to lead the Blues back into the Championship and, hours after Wembley defeat to Salford in the delayed EFL Trophy final, departed Fratton Park in March.

Still a new challenge appealed and Jackett this summer returned to football at Orient, who last season finished a disappointing 11th place with 10 draws.

Kenny Jackett's Leyton Orient have drawn five of their last six games and scored four goals during that period, much to the frustration of fans. Picture: Bryn Lennon

Already by October of his maiden Brisbane Road campaign, they boast eight draws from 14 league matches.

During an encouraging start under Jackett, Orient occupied second spot five weeks ago, with only Forest Green Rovers ahead.

Today they are three points off the play-offs – now 10 adrift of dominant leaders Rovers.

On Saturday, they were held to a goalless draw at struggling Stevenage, despite having 19 goal attempts.

It signified six matches without a win and, according to the Newham Recorder, Jackett’s men were booed by some fans at the final whistle.

That’s now four goals from six fixtures for Orient, who last won a league home match on September 11, when they destroyed Oldham 4-0.

Not that Pompey have too much to be smug about under replacement Danny Cowley.

The Blues have won one of their last 13 matches in all competitions – the 4-0 demolition of Sunderland.

During that poor period they’ve picked up four draws, including Saturday’s 2-2 outcome at Accrington.

Despite missing out on what would have been a fully-deserved win, there was still plenty to hearten Pompey followers from the performance.

It ended a run of three straight defeats and, crucially, the Blues’ players demonstrated they have fight and heart after recent gutless displays.

Cowley’s troops face Bolton on Saturday, who are positioned 12th in League One.

As for Jackett, his draw specialists host high-flying Hartlepool, representing play-off and promotion rivals.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron