Why Clark Robertson left Rotherham and chose Portsmouth ahead of dream move abroad

Firstly there was Hapoel Jerusalem, back in the top-flight of Israeli football following promotion last term and a club on an upward trajectory.

Another offer on the table was Slask Wroclaw, who claimed fourth in Poland’s highest division in 2020-21.

What’s more, that placing had secured representation in the first qualifying round of the newly-created Europa Conference League.

Having departed Rotherham on a free transfer after three seasons, Robertson gazed across Europe contemplating fulfilling his footballing aspirations.

Ultimately, however, the lure of one of his admirers was irresistible - Pompey.

And a desire to explore life on the south coast persuaded the Scot to shelve his European adventure for a little while longer.

‘Going abroad is something I would like to do at some point in my career,’ he told The News.

Clark Robertson joined Pompey on a free transfer after leaving Rotherham

‘I like new challenges, I’m not scared to try different stuff. It’s definitely something I wish to do in the future, towards the end of my career.

‘My agent knew that and went to speak to clubs elsewhere in Europe. A couple came back, they were really interested and I talked to them, as well as a couple of options back home in Scotland.

‘However, I just felt as though at this stage of my career it wasn’t quite right.

‘I am 27, coming into my peak years, and have a lot more to offer in England. It’s been a difficult 12-16 months - but Pompey at this stage was the right career choice for me.

‘When Pompey came up, that was it for me. The manager didn’t need to sell the club, I know all about it, I’ve played at Fratton Park a few times, too.

‘Hapoel Jerusalem were keen. They had just been promoted to the top flight in Israel, it’s a club possessing a big history and big tradition.

‘It didn’t get to the stage where I actually went out to have a look, instead I spoke to the manager and sporting director on Zoom and received an offer from them.

‘However, a few days later I spoke to Danny Cowley and the Pompey situation moved quickly, it was done in a couple of weeks.

‘There was also Slask Wroclaw, who last season finished fourth in Poland’s top flight, qualifying for the new Europa Conference League. Again it was something to consider - but it wasn’t Pompey.

‘I’ve come to Fratton Park and it's a new beginning for the club. The manager has been here since March, a lot of new players have arrived, everything about it is a new start - and I wanted to be part of it.

‘Don’t get me wrong, I like being away from home and experiencing different challenges, while I needed to get away from Rotherham to reset myself, reset my mind and reset my body.

‘But I’m not yet ready to leave England - and I want to get back into the Championship with Pompey.’

Of course, there was interest from another club outside of England - Aberdeen.

Robertson emerged through the Pittodrie ranks to break into the first-team as a teenager in May 2010.

He went on to total 68 appearances for the Dons, also earning Scotland under-21 recognition in the process.

However, in June 2015 he headed to England on a two-year deal with Blackpool - and has remained here since.

He added: ‘At the age of 21, I left Aberdeen for Blackpool. It was my first time away from home.

‘My missus came with me, she was pregnant at the time and it was a big move for us at that stage of my career, especially considering how old I was.

‘While at Aberdeen, coming to England was always something I wanted to do. When I got the chance I took it - and am not ready to leave just yet.

‘More often than not you don’t see too many Scottish players staying down here for a period of time. A lot come here and then return within a couple of years. I enjoy it, though.

‘I have played in League Two, League One and the Championship and it’s competitive at every level. Playing the same team four or five times a season in Scotland does get repetitive!

‘I met with Aberdeen at the end of May, but when Pompey came up it was an option to stay in England at a really big club and have a new start.