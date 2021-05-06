Why Ed Sheeran has decided to sponsor Portsmouth's League One rivals Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town fan and singer Ed Sheeran, centre. Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sheeran, who boasts 12 UK No1s, has been unveiled as the Tractor Boys’ shirt sponsor for the 2021-22 season.

The singer-songwriter hails from Suffolk and has long been a fan of the Portman Road outfit, who are currently managed by former Blues boss Paul Cook.

It’s a surprise move by the musician, but it will be music to the fans’ ears, and one which adds further positivity around the club after their recent takeover by US-led group Gamechanger 20 Ltd for a fee believed to be around £40m.

Sheeran said: ‘The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support.

‘I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I’m looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again.

‘With the new owners from the US coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself.

‘Hopefully we can stop being slightly on the huh!’

