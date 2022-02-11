Why former Portsmouth, Wigan, Ipswich and Accrington boss Paul Cook is back in management at Chesterfield

The former Pompey manager returned to the Spireites hot seat this week – nearly seven years since swapping the then Proact Stadium for Fratton Park in 2015.

Cook led the Blues to the League Two title during the 2016-17 season, before dramatically leaving the club weeks later to join Wigan, whom he guided back to the Championship in 2017-18.

But he found himself out of a job in December when big-spending Ipswich brought his nine-month reign at Portman Road to a halt after a less-than-impressive start to the season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, Cook hasn’t been short of work as he’s appeared as a pundit on Sky Sports.

Now back in the manager’s chair, though, he’s explained what’s tempted him back to Chesterfield and for a role outside the Football League.

And the answer is – his love for the club and a desire to enjoy football management again!

Former Pompey boss Paul Cook is delighted to be back at former club Chesterfield

Speaking to Chesterfield’s official YouTube channel, Cook said: ‘The club is in a great place - the Trust is running it really well and the team is doing fantastically well.

‘A manager doesn't normally get a job in these circumstances.

‘I wouldn't have dropped out the (Football) League for any other team than Chesterfield Football Club.

‘That's no disrespect to any other team in the Conference, but Chesterfield were the club that gave me my big opportunity when I was coming through at Accrington.

‘So when the opportunity to come back here came around I was sitting at home thinking "why not go back and try and help them?”

‘I managed some really good clubs since my first time here, but latterly I haven't enjoyed managing football and that's been a big disappointment for me.

‘This is the perfect opportunity now for me, at a strong position in my career - a lot more experienced, a lot wiser, a lot less hot-headed - to give something back to this club.’

Cook’s first game in charge of second-placed Chesterfield will be at Weymouth tomorrow as he looks to overtake current leaders Stockport and get the club back in the Football League.

Since his move to Pompey, the Spireites slipped down the divisions and into the Conference, where they have been for three seasons.

But enthusiastic at the challenge in front of him, Cook is determined to get the club back to previous levels under him.

He added: ‘The last two years have been difficult for me if I'm being truthful.

‘Eighteen months ago Wigan went into administration, I join Ipswich Town Football Club to work under Marcus Evans and then Marcus left about six weeks later.

‘Then to start a league campaign and only be given 20 games I find very disappointing to say the least, but that's football.

‘My father, who has been a massive influence in my life, passed away in November, so it's been really tough.