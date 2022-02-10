Nearly seven years since he left the Spireites to become Blues boss in 2015, the 54-year-old has returned to the Technique Stadium as manager.

He takes over with Chesterfield second in the National League table after their 2-2 draw with leaders Stockport on Tuesday night.

A move back to his former stomping ground had been heavily mooted following the departure of James Rowe.

He will now take charge of Saturday’s trip to Weymouth as Chesterfield look to overtake County in the race back to the Football League.

They are a point behind Dave Challinor’s side but with a game in hand.

Confirming Cook’s arrival, Chief executive John Croot told the club’s website that Pompey’s 2016-17 League Two title-winning manager was his No1 choice.

He said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Paul back to the club.

‘He enjoyed great success here previously and to secure someone with his impressive track record is a real coup.

‘Paul was our number one target when we began our search for a new manager and we are sure that our supporters will share our delight that he has agreed to take the role.

‘Danny Webb is looking forward to working with Paul as part of the new management team.’

Cook managed the Spireites between 2012-15, guiding them to the 2013-14 League Two title and the following season’s League One play-offs, where they were beaten by eventual winners Preston.

He was lured to Pompey in 2015 and lifted the 2016-17 League Two title for the Blues before controversially moving to Wigan.