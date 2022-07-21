The triallists were initially pencilled in to start the Pompey XI pre-season friendly at Bognor’s Nyewood Lane.

But both were ruled out through injury, forcing manager Danny Cowley to reshuffle his pack for the trip to West Sussex.

That led to Liam Vincent operating in central defence because of a yet unspecified injury to defender Thomas.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie Bridgman, meanwhile, started on the right wing in the absence of Pierrick, who picked up an ankle injury during his run-out against Leyton Orient just 24 hours earlier.

It remains to be seen if the duo will be involved in the Blues’ encounter with Coventry on Saturday at Fratton Park.

With Pompey weighing up potential replacements for the now departed Marcus Harness, the winger was introduced to the action in the second half – providing the cross for Joe Pigott score his second goal in the 5-2 win.

Terell Thomas in action for Pompey against Bristol City last week Picture: Rogan/Fever Pitch

The Bognor fixture was seen as another opportunity to assess the 20-year-old’s suitability and fitness, after he left Danish side Vejle Boldklub by mutual consent in April.

Yet, injury prevented him from doing so, which will represent a setback in his hopes of impressing Cowley.

The 26-year-old is available on a free transfer following his release by Reading at the end of last season, after he joined the Royals on a short-term deal in March.

The centre-back made two appearances for Paul Ince’s side as they secured their Championship status for another year.

Thomas joined Reading after having his contract at Crewe terminated by mutual consent in January – just six months after joining the club.

In the three years prior to his move to the Railwaymen, the Saint Lucia international featured 90 times for AFC Wimbledon.

Pompey are clearly keeping their options open when it comes to their defensive options ahead of the new season.

And Thomas could be an option if the decision is taken to loan out Haji Mnoga again.