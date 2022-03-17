This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of Cowley’s arrival as interim head coach, following the dismissal of the long-serving Kenny Jackett.

The former Lincoln boss announced his entrance with a 2-1 triumph over Paul Cook’s Ipswich in a behind-closed-doors encounter at Fratton Park in March 2021.

While Tom Naylor and Marcus Harness netted for the Blues, Cannon was among the starting XI challenged to hand Cowley a winning start.

However, a year on, the popular midfielder has not played for four months at Hull.

The 26-year-old joined the Tigers on a free transfer last summer after Pompey elected not to take up a club option on the man they signed from Rochdale in January 2019.

Following two-and-a-half years at Fratton Park, consisting of 79 appearances and three goals, Cannon was presented with the prized opportunity of Championship football.

He would net one minute into his Tigers debut having appeared as a substitute in an opening-day 4-1 triumph at Preston in August.

Andy Cannon made 79 appearances and scored three times during his two-and-a-half years at Fratton Park before his summer departure for Hull. Picture: Joe Pepler

Yet the energetic midfielder from Glossop, Derbyshire, has totalled just 438 minutes in the Championship this season.

While his 12thand most recent Hull game was a substitute outing in a 2-0 win over Birmingham in November.

Cannon’s Pompey availability was often hampered by injury, particularly upon his arrival under Jackett, and once again he has found himself sidelined this term.

Following seven successive matches as an unused substitute, in January a Hull training ground incident saw him sustain ankle ligament damage.

Then, on his training comeback, Cannon last week damaged his ankle once again for another injury setback.

It means he has missed Hull’s last 14 matches in all competitions, a period which also saw the club taken over and boss Grant McCann replaced by Shota Arveladze.

During his ongoing absence, the Tigers are 19th in their maiden season back in the Championship, well clear of the relegation spots currently occupied by Barnsley, Derby and Peterborough.

At Pompey, Cannon would make 10 appearances under Cowley before his release, with that Ipswich game in Match 2021 representing one of just two starts.

Yet while the Blues look unlikely to reach the Championship for next season, Cannon will remain there with Hull, despite those ongoing injury and selection issues.

