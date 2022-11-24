Why Ipswich Town loanee isn’t featuring more as Portsmouth boss makes prediction over ex-Charlton Athletic man

But Danny Cowley believes the Ipswich Town loanee’s time will come at Fratton Park this season.

Pigott has had to be content with scraps of league playing time this term, after arriving as one of the most high-profile signings of the summer.

The 29-year-old has started just three League One fixtures - and only one since the 0-0 draw with Lincoln on August 6.

That’s come amid eight starts and 20 outings in all competitions for the former Charlton Athletic trainee.

Cowley feels Bishop’s form and 11 goals to date puts him at the head of the striking queue at present, with Dane Scarlett largely favoured as the right partner for the poacher.

Cowley said: ‘Joe came on and did really well against Hereford and really helped the team.

‘He led the line well and linked the play well - and got a goal.

Joe Pigott.

‘He came on and did well at Morecambe and the same against Derby.

‘I just think at the moment Colby gives the team a lot and has scored regularly.

‘Sometimes they just get in each others’ way - and that’s just the nature of forward players.

‘I think there will be a time for Joe Pigott.

‘He has real quality at this level.

‘That’s not just in front of goal, because we know he’s a brilliant finisher.

‘But he can also create goal and space for others.’

The lack of appearance time for Pigott has been a focus with Pompey struggling for cutting edge of late, and Scarlett going 11 games without a goal before his mid-week effort at Ipswich.

Cowley feels his team have shown across the season they can be a goal threat, however.

He added: ‘The context is we’ve had a run of games with some key personnel out.

‘These aren’t excuses, they are just context.

‘For us the challenge is to always be creative and a goal threat.

‘We have been that this season.

‘I think we can score goals in different ways.

‘We’re always trying to get that balance between being a goal threat and being hard to score against.

