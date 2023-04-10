Why John Mousinho's Portsmouth changes for Morecambe game haven't gone down well

And there’s plenty to get them debating after the Blues head coach made four changes to the side that draw 1-1 with MK Dons on Friday.

Out got the injured Connor Ogilvie (dead leg) and Michael Jacobs (tight calf) along with Joe Morrell (suspended) and Di’Shon Bernard.

In their place comes Denver, Dane Scarlett, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Clark Robertson.

Yet the changes, despite some being enforced have received a mixed reaction on Twitter.

Here’s what fans have been saying ahead of kick-off.

@khooper8695: Yet again Towler benched because of 1 bad 45 minutes all season yet Sean Raggett consistently had bad moments this season and hasn't been dropped once. I'm starting to dislike Mousinho.

@DaveAyling3: What was the point in taking Bernard on loan?

Denver Hume starts his first Pompey game under John Mousinho

@markjroser73: Wow didn't see that coming! Feel for Towler been fab now benched last few games. Hume is a surprise. Just wonder if he knows play offs gone and given players games to see if he wants to keep or not as strange line up tbh! Yes Morecambe are in poor form so should win but…

@CharlieFarnsba9: This is a side destined to enter the records as another Jackettsaurus and Cowleyesque genuine playoff fail.

This sort of thing is happening at the end of every season now, a pattern really emerging.

@pfcadds: still at home and i might just not leave.

@UTD_AD16: Hume and Robertson and I have Portsmouth in my acca its going to be a long day.

@Jake_PFC: I don’t want to go.

@bazjenkins12: Be realistic, playoffs not within our grasps, boss trying out a couple of things.

@Aaron25650310: We really don't want playoffs do we?

@HarryGardner26: This is either a moose masterclass or our season ends today.

