The former Burton Albion attacker has emerged as the Blues’ leading marksman in recent weeks after scoring three goals in his last six games - with the help of the Millwall loanee today.

The two combined at Fratton Park to score the decisive goal against non-league Harrow Borough in the FA Cup when the Millwall loanee burst down the wing and delivered an inch perfect cross to the 25-year-old - who made no mistake when firing home.

This brings Harness’ total to six goals in all competitions so far this season as he enjoys a purple patch inside the box.

What may have unleashed his goalscoring form could be Danny Cowley’s switch back to a 4-2-3-1 formation which has allowed Harness and Romeo to combine more frequently.

And the former Burton Albion man thinks their continual link on the wing will benefit the club in the weeks to come.

It’s clear to see that the two share a mutual understanding on and off the pitch with Romeo singing Harness’ praises by describing him as ‘one of the best players in League One’

And his colleague returned the sentiment today by explaining how he enjoys playing with the right-back.

Speaking to The News Harness said: ‘I love playing with Mahlon, obviously he’s a really good player and he’s easy to play with. He’s always bombing on and making my life easy. We’ve had some good link-up moments again today.

‘He put in a lot of crosses down the right and it’s good for us as a team down that side and I think we can help the team get a lot of goals from us combining.

‘He is who he is, he’s a great player and we know he’s come on loan from Millwall, he’s played his career in the Championship so he’s got that pedigree. He’s a clever and powerful player and good to play with.’

