Despite dominating large portions of the game, and creating a whole host of chances, Danny Cowley’s side had to settle for a point after failing to penetrate a regimented Owls defence.

Opportunities for George Hirst, Ronan Curtis and from the defender himself went begging throughout the fixture as an elusive goal evaded them.

The Leicester loanee saw a first half effort well saved, before the 29-year-old came inches from lifting the roof off Fratton Park with an injury-time piledriver – but it wasn’t to be.

And adding to the south coast side’s frustration was the fact they played with an extra man for the final 20 minutes, after Massimo Luongo’s straight red card.

Those in royal blue couldn’t make the advantage count, and the former Sheffield United defender explained how there were positives to take despite his dissatisfaction.

He told The News: ‘I think we deserved more than a draw, I think we dominated the game. It just wasn’t our night tonight but I thought we played some good stuff at times and it gives us things to build on. Another clean sheet, which I think takes us to most in the league, there’s always positives but still, we have a lot to learn.

‘Yeah of course (we’re frustrated), we want to win every game, it’s pointless us being here (if not). I just think it was one of those nights and these things happen in football that’s why it’s so entertaining. It was frustrating, but we deserved to take more from the game.’

Pompey defender Kieron Freeman believed the Blues ‘deserved more’ following their goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

What perhaps highlights Pompey’s dominance is the man-of-the-match accolade being awarded to Owls ‘keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The Burnley loanee made a string of impressive saves to deny the Blues from breaking the deadlock - and Freeman was full of praise for the 25-year-old.

He continued: ‘I think we passed the ball well, we went long when it was on and I thought our decision making (was positive). We had a lot of chances and I think their ‘keeper got man-of-the-match. He was unbelievable so that was kind of out of our hands.

‘We had a lot of chances but the ‘keeper did really well so that didn’t help.’