Certainly the Blues are increasingly confident the highly-regarded 21-year-old will favour them – albeit should the attacker actually want to remain in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading have also been linked to Anjorin, but it is understood the biggest threat is provided by Dutch club FC Volendam.

The opportunity to play in the Eredivisie in a 34-game league season could be decisive for a player who has suffered injury and illness issues in recent seasons.

Indeed, loan spells at Lokomotiv Moscow (2021-22) and Huddersfield (2022-23) both ended prematurely through serious injury.

Compared to the exhaustive Football League fixture list, Dutch football could be viewed as more conducive for a player whose lack of game time needs careful addressing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While at Lokomotiv Moscow, Anjorin fractured his metatarsal after one goal in eight appearances, prompting the loan to be cancelled in January 2022.

Tino Anjorin in action for Huddersfield against Birmingham in August 2022. Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Upon returning to England, he was swiftly loaned out to Huddersfield for the second half of the campaign, making eight appearances for the Championship club, all off the bench.

He returned there for the start of last term, with the England under-20 international immediately establishing himself in the first-team.

That included netting twice in a 2-2 draw with West Brom in August 2022, with the Baggies’ Jed Wallace – and ex-Pompey favourite – bagging a double in response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, following nine appearances, a home encounter with Cardiff on September 17 would signal his final involvement.

A bout of glandular fever, immediately followed by an ankle injury sustained in training which subsequently required surgery, signalled another early return to Stamford Bridge in December 2022.

With Chelsea keen on finding another loan destination this summer, understandably there has been interest at home and abroad.

Pompey are eager to finally recruit the attacking midfielder they feel their squad requires, capable of operating as an advanced number eight or number 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Considering assistant head coach Jon Harley’s knowledge of Anjorin, having managed him in Chelsea’s Academy, they are convinced the youngster is the perfect fit.

Undoubtedly it’s a potential arrival which would be well-received by the Fratton faithful as they hope 2023-24 can finally mark their promotion from League One.

However, FC Volendam, a club which finished 14th in the Eredivisie last season, and feature ex-Pompey player Josh Flint, are also strong contenders.

Anjorin was photographed there earlier this week, chatting to former Huddersfield team-mate Carel Eiting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was, of course, also snapped at the Blues’ training ground at the end of last week during discussions with Mousinho.