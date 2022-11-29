Why Portsmouth boss changed system - and chances of it continuing moving forward

But the Blues boss is opening to the system used against MK Dons continuing in the run of games on the horizon.

Cowley switched from a 4-4-2 to a 3-4-1-2 for Saturday’s 3-2 FA Cup win at Fratton Park.

Not being able to call upon the pressing qualities of Owen Dale and Dane Scarlett, whose parent clubs didn’t allow them to feature, was a key reason behind the change.

Now it could be set to stay as Pompey go to Wycombe on Sunday.

Cowley said: ‘I just think we’ve used the 4-4-2 a lot.

‘It’s good to have a different string to your bow.

‘Last year we flicked from a four to a three.

Danny Cowley.

‘We’re not scared of changing the numbers, the principles stay the same for us.

‘Without Owen Dale and Dane Scarlett, we didn’t like some of the partnerships in a 4-4-2.

‘We didn’t quite have the chemistry we wanted, so it made sense to have a bit of a system change.

‘We’ve got some games we’re going into against direct teams, we could maybe look at using that system again.

‘It’s probably the hardest game to change for because MK Dons ask so many questions of you, where they are a very well coached team.

‘I liked it for 60 minutes, but I didn’t like us in the last half hour. I think that was more physical, though.’

Cowley feels having tactical flexibility and the ability to change formations in games will be another weapon in his arsenal moving forward.

The Pompey boss reckons that hasn’t been possible to date, with a lot of his squad assembled late in the summer transfer window.

He added: ‘You always want flexibility.

‘We had a very good start to the season with a 4-4-2, but if you have different options available to you it makes you more unpredictable.

‘It just takes time to work on that.

‘This team was coming together in the summer and we didn’t have any forwards until maybe the last week of pre-season.

‘So the first part of the season has been getting one system down. Once you’ve got that down, you can start moving towards the next option and having contingency.’