Why Portsmouth boss is unconcerned over most recent set-back in 'excellent' player's injury-ravaged Fratton Park stay
Just two months into the season, the talented right-back became sidelined once more, this time with a heel problem - and hasn’t been glimpsed since October 5.
Nonetheless, John Mousinho takes encouragement from Swanson's latest frustrating injury along with that impressive early-season form.
Certainly the Blues boss is reassured that it’s not a recurrence of the problematic groin issue which blighted his previous two Fratton Park seasons and at one point saw him released last summer.
And with the former Arsenal man now poised for his latest comeback, Mousinho is not panicking about his recent injury blow.
Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Zak is pretty close, we were hopeful he might be back for Swansea this weekend, so we are touch and go on that.
‘It’s a heel injury, a really nasty one for anyone that’s had it. Whenever you play football you put a lot of weight through your feet, it’s not one of those you can hide like a shoulder knock or something like that. We just have to get it right and get Zak back.
‘Everyone wants to be injury-free. As we’ve seen this season, some players who were ultra reliable with injuries last year have had issues this time around and unfortunately things haven’t quite worked out for them.
‘I know Zak wants to be fit and it’s something he has got to try to keep on top off. If it has been his groin problem again that would have been a concern.
‘No injury is a good injury, but when you have that recurrence it’s probably a bit more frustrating. But that hasn’t been the case with Zak in this instance.’
Swanson has been ruled out with Plantar Fasciitis since a substitute appearance in October’s 1-1 draw with Oxford.
Until that point he had registered six successive Championship starts at right-back, some in place of summer signing Jordan Williams.
And Swanson, who signed a 12-month deal with a club option in July, continues to earn plaudits from his boss over his displays.
Mousinho added: ‘Look at the impact Zak has had on the team this season when he’s played. Apart from the Stoke game, where everyone was poor, he has been excellent this year,
‘Zak’s been a really good performer and managed to wrestle the number one right-back spot off Jordan Williams for a period. I’m really pleased with his performances.
‘Zak needs to get back fit and at it again because there is a lot of competition at right-back.’
