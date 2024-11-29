Zak Swanson was challenged to overcome the persistent injuries dogging his undoubted footballing potential.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just two months into the season, the talented right-back became sidelined once more, this time with a heel problem - and hasn’t been glimpsed since October 5.

Nonetheless, John Mousinho takes encouragement from Swanson's latest frustrating injury along with that impressive early-season form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certainly the Blues boss is reassured that it’s not a recurrence of the problematic groin issue which blighted his previous two Fratton Park seasons and at one point saw him released last summer.

Zak Swanson has been absent for six weeks following his latest injury set-back. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And with the former Arsenal man now poised for his latest comeback, Mousinho is not panicking about his recent injury blow.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Zak is pretty close, we were hopeful he might be back for Swansea this weekend, so we are touch and go on that.

‘It’s a heel injury, a really nasty one for anyone that’s had it. Whenever you play football you put a lot of weight through your feet, it’s not one of those you can hide like a shoulder knock or something like that. We just have to get it right and get Zak back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Everyone wants to be injury-free. As we’ve seen this season, some players who were ultra reliable with injuries last year have had issues this time around and unfortunately things haven’t quite worked out for them.

‘I know Zak wants to be fit and it’s something he has got to try to keep on top off. If it has been his groin problem again that would have been a concern.

‘No injury is a good injury, but when you have that recurrence it’s probably a bit more frustrating. But that hasn’t been the case with Zak in this instance.’

Swanson has been ruled out with Plantar Fasciitis since a substitute appearance in October’s 1-1 draw with Oxford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until that point he had registered six successive Championship starts at right-back, some in place of summer signing Jordan Williams.

And Swanson, who signed a 12-month deal with a club option in July, continues to earn plaudits from his boss over his displays.

Read More Encouraging news at last for luckless Portsmouth title winner and ex-Wrexham target after wretched 2024

Mousinho added: ‘Look at the impact Zak has had on the team this season when he’s played. Apart from the Stoke game, where everyone was poor, he has been excellent this year,

‘Zak’s been a really good performer and managed to wrestle the number one right-back spot off Jordan Williams for a period. I’m really pleased with his performances.

‘Zak needs to get back fit and at it again because there is a lot of competition at right-back.’