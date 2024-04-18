Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The calls to ‘sign him up’ have been loud and increasingly forceful.

Yes, the shouts to ensure Abu Kamara has as Fratton future have intensified through the glorious League One title-winning scenes this week.

The Norwich City loanee played conductor and lapped up the adulation, in the wake of the never-to-be-forgotten 3-2 win over Barnsley on Tuesday night.

Now thoughts are looking towards what the future holds for the 20-year-old, after an incredible loan stay at Fratton Park.

Kamara’s stock is high after 10 goals and 11 assists, as his form continued to accelerate as the campaign progressed.

Pompey are keen to have the Londoner back for a second stint next term, with another loan the most realistic conduit to making it happen.

The likes of Brentford, Stoke and Leicester have been linked with Kamara, while there has even been talk of Bundesliga interest from Freiburg.

The thought is Norwich remaining in the Championship would lessen the chances of a temporary deal taking place, with it clear the attacker is good enough for the second tier.

The play-off chasers staying at the second level, could well mean he would be wanted to operate in his parent club’s squad next term.

Should the Canaries reach the Premier League, however, the bar would likely be raised at Carrow Road - meaning another temporary Pompey agreement would be more likely.

Kamara has privately indicated he would certainly be open to another Pompey loan, with a new deal likely to be in the offing at Carrow Road with his existing agreement running until the summer of 2025.

What is clear is there will be no shortage of takes for a player who’s caught the eyes with his flying form this term.

Pompey have 15 players out of contract this summer.

Those men are Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Sean Raggett, Joe Rafferty, Connor Ogilvie and Zak Swanson, Lee Evans, Liam Vincent, Haji Mnoga, Harry Jewitt-White, Josh Martin, Matt Macey, Ryan Schofield, Josh Dockerill and Steward.