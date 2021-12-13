That will see both sides ditch their home shirts for the Boxing Day game at Fratton Park to raise awareness of homelessness in the UK and help raise money for Shelter.

Homelessness has risen dramatically over the past decade.

The pandemic has shown us the importance of having a safe home like never before – yet more than 180,000 households have been made homeless since March 2020.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a tough winter ahead, even more people could lose their homes.

So Shelter’s frontline services are working harder than ever to help people find and keep a home this Christmas, but they can’t do it alone.

That’s why Pompey and the Us have shown their support towards a unique campaign that will see both sides wearing their third kits when Oxford visit PO4 on December 26, in support of #NoHomeKit.

Whether watching from the terraces or gathered round the living room TV, football understands what home means.

Both Pompey and Oxford will ditch their home shirts for their League One fixture at Fratton Park on Boxing Day

Home gives all fans a sense of identity, belonging and, above all, community.

We encourage supporters to ditch their home shirts, too.