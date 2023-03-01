That is the view of Blues writer Jordan Cross, who believes the top six is out of reach for John Mousinho’s men.

There was plenty of optimism regarding a late play-off push by supporters on social media after Pompey’s 3-1 win over rivals Bolton on Tuesday.

This saw the Blues reduce the gap to 11 points to the Trotters, who currently occupy fourth place in the table.

But Cross is adamant it would take a monumental effort for Mousinho’s men to finish in the top six this season.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Pompey Talk podcast, he said: ‘Being realistic is one hundred per cent the right phrase. It’s not pessimistic, it’s about being realistic.

‘Pompey have had a fantastic start under Mousinho, they’ve won five, drawn two and lost two of his first nine games.

‘That works out as 17 points from a possible 27. That comes in around 1.8 points per game.

Pompey fans have to be realistic over the Blues' play-off chances this season.

‘The benchmark is two points per game for getting promotion.

‘Even though Pompey have had a great start under the new head coach, they’re coming up a tiny bit shy on that landmark.

‘If they were to continue that for the remainder of the season for another 14 games, that would be 28 points - which is some going to do that!

‘That would get the Blues to 76 points, that’s not going to be enough to get in to the play-offs this season, in my opinion I think it’s going to be higher.

‘Barnsley are on 59 points, they’re going just short of two points a game but they only need to get another 17 points to get that, meaning they can go just over a point a game for the rest for the season.

‘It would take a monumental fall away from the sides in and around the top six for Pompey to be able to capitalise on that.

‘At the rate the likes of Derby have been going at and Bolton up until last night - I just see too many teams above Pompey doing too well for the Blues to be able to make up the gap to get into the play-offs.

‘Let’s forget that, let’s take it for what it is, let’s enjoy the joy we’re getting into the season.

‘The feel good factor that’s coming back to the side and use that as a springboard to go forward and get to where they want to be next season.

‘I know it’ll be the seventh season and we’re all sick to death, but you’ve got to be realistic about where Pompey stand at the moment in terms of ambition.