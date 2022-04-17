Why Portsmouth players are still playing under pressure despite unlikely play-off hunt according to Blues legend and ex-Aston Villa striker Guy Whittingham
Pompey legend Guy Whittingham has explained the Blues are still playing under the weight of expectation, despite their season being all-but over.
The impressive back-to-back victories against Rotherham and Lincoln this week appears too little too late for Danny Cowley’s side’s play-off hunt – as they currently sit ninth in the League One table.
This leaves them 10 points away from current sixth-place occupants Wycombe, with only 15 more points up for grabs for the Fratton outfit.
As a result, sections of supporters have hypothesised the club produced the two captivating performances, as they were able to relax with relatively little to play for.
Such calls were certainly heightened after sweeping the promotion pushing Millers to the side, 72 hours before fighting back to beat Lincoln, after surrendering a two-goal lead with 12 minutes remaining.
However, the former Fratton chief has rubbished such claims – and described how the pressure is always on at a club the size of Pompey.
Indeed, the now 57-year-old would be best placed to know – as he enjoyed three prolific spells as a player on the south coast, while managing the club during times of uncertainty and hardship off the field.
He was a member of the side that were inches from the FA Cup final in 1992, and featured in both semi-final matches against Liverpool – including the infamous 1-1 draw at Highbury.
After retiring in 2005 he returned as caretaker in 2011, before taking the reins full-time in 2012 amid financial difficulties behind the scenes.
‘No (the pressure is never off at Fratton Park). Not at this club or in this league, the pressure is never going to be off,’ he told BBC Radio Solent.
‘That’s what players are going to have to accept. They have to have the ability to put that to one side and perform at their best every single game because that’s what the fans demand.’