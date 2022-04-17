This leaves them 10 points away from current sixth-place occupants Wycombe, with only 15 more points up for grabs for the Fratton outfit.

As a result, sections of supporters have hypothesised the club produced the two captivating performances, as they were able to relax with relatively little to play for.

Such calls were certainly heightened after sweeping the promotion pushing Millers to the side, 72 hours before fighting back to beat Lincoln, after surrendering a two-goal lead with 12 minutes remaining.

However, the former Fratton chief has rubbished such claims – and described how the pressure is always on at a club the size of Pompey.

Indeed, the now 57-year-old would be best placed to know – as he enjoyed three prolific spells as a player on the south coast, while managing the club during times of uncertainty and hardship off the field.

He was a member of the side that were inches from the FA Cup final in 1992, and featured in both semi-final matches against Liverpool – including the infamous 1-1 draw at Highbury.

Pompey legend Guy Whittingham has explained the current crop of Blue stars are still playing under the weight of expectation, despite their season being all-but over. Picture: Jason Brown

After retiring in 2005 he returned as caretaker in 2011, before taking the reins full-time in 2012 amid financial difficulties behind the scenes.

‘No (the pressure is never off at Fratton Park). Not at this club or in this league, the pressure is never going to be off,’ he told BBC Radio Solent.