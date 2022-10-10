No fuss, no histrionics, no hissy fit, just a polite query towards the bench having been informed of the 88th-minute decision against Fleetwood.

Tellingly, it represented only the second time in 49 Blues starting appearances that the ex-Spurs man had been substituted.

The ever-reliable Ogilvie’s consistency, ability and sheer bloody-mindedness have established him as an essential first-team regular and Fratton favourite.

However, his ongoing presence as a stop-gap right-back is coming under increased scrutiny, particularly in the aftermath of Saturday’s disappointing 1-1 draw.

As a left-footed player asked to play on the right-hand side, the imbalance is beginning to show, primarily in attacking situations when challenged to overlap.

With Joe Rafferty still on the sidelines, Danny Cowley is adamant the alternative – more natural – right-back options are still on the table and haven’t been discounted.

Nonetheless, on Saturday, Kieron Freeman was omitted from a league squad for the 10th time this season, while Zak Swanson was Ogilvie’s late replacement.

Connor Ogilvie is currently ahead of Kieron Freeman and Zak Swanson for the right-back slot in Joe Rafferty's absence. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The anticipated switch failed to emerge and, subsequently, all three of his appearances this season have arrived in cup competitions, two of which from the bench.

In fact, last week’s outing against Aston Villa Under-21s signalled the 30-year-old’s first 90 minutes since a Papa John’s Trophy trip to Cambridge United on January 11.

Granted, he broke his ankle at Oxford United at the start of February to prematurely curtail his campaign, yet Freeman’s involvement had already begun to wane by that stage.

The loan arrivals of Championship pair Mahlon Romeo and Hayden Carter stiffened up competition considerably, affecting the former Sheffield United man most.

Despite being a right-back, 15 of his 23 starts during his Pompey career have come as a right-sided centre-half in a back three – while against Villa he was a left-sided centre-back.

Then there’s Swanson, who against Fleetwood was handed only his second Football League appearance, totalling 11 minutes.

A product of Arsenal’s Academy recruited in July for a minimal fee, the 22-year-old is very much viewed as a ‘project’ by Cowley and not quite ready to be thrown into the pressures of representing Pompey.

While well regarded by the Premier League club, his outings were restricted solely to the Papa John’s Trophy, while there was a three-game loan spell at MVV Maastricht.

Cowley is comfortable selecting Swanson for cup encounters to aid his development, yet representing a League One team with promotion aspirations against Plymouth and Ipswich is a wholly different challenge.

As Villa demonstrated last week, possessing a wealth of talent and recruited for fees does not qualify you as first-team ready.

Players mature and flourish at different ages, no one size fits all, which renders any comparison with Dane Scarlett to justify Swanson’s inclusion as ludicrous.

Still, the fact remains Pompey’s current right-back is a left-footed player who performs more effectively in the centre of defence or at left-back.

Cowley must decide whether to persevere in the absence of Rafferty – or hand an opportunity to either Freeman or Swanson.

