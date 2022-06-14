The 30-year-old has deservedly earned a new one-year deal at Fratton Park – keeping him at the club until June 2023.

It was a fitting reward for the winger who fought back from an aborted Ipswich transfer and injuries to prove himself one of the Blues’ most creative figures.

However, question marks over fitness continue to hang over the ex-Wigan man.

Jacobs has started only 23 league games since his Latics switch in 2020 an such a chequered history with the treatment table could leave many asking why Danny Cowley handed him extended terms.

But the way the Fratton chief kept Louis Thompson fit throughout his maiden south-coast season should provide a blueprint on how he can consistently get the best from the ex-Wolves midfielder.

Similarly to Jacobs, the former-Norwich man arrived at the club harbouring a portfolio of injury issues.

Prolonged periods on the sidelined had hampered spells across the EFL for the man once paid handsomely by the Canaries.

Michael Jacobs signed a new one-year deal with Pompey earlier this month. Picture: Paul Thompson

Thanks to a combination of managed minutes during his opening appearances and a finely-tuned training schedule, the 27-year-old became a dependable and useful member of Pompey’s first-team in 2021-22.

From January onwards, he formed a formidable and well-balanced partnership with Joe Morrell, helping the Blues achieve their highest home season points total since 2002-03.

In total, Thompson made 38 appearances in all competitions last term – his highest number of outings since Swindon’s 2014-15 season, where he made the same number.

Supporters should be buoyed by the example provided by the ex-MK Dons man that Cowley can keep injury-prone players in contention throughout the season.