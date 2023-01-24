Why Portsmouth's move for Luton stopper Matt Macey has frustrated Blackburn Rovers' January transfer plans

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, the Ewood Park side have had to press the pause button on a move for goalkeeper Nikita Haikin, after the Blues backtracked on initial interest in Rovers reserve stopper Aynsley Pears.

A Fratton Park loan move for the 24-year-old was apparently in the offing as Pompey searched for a replacement for Josh Griffiths, who has returned early to parent club West Brom.

Pears was seen as the ideal replacement, with the former Middlesbrough man in need of much-needed game time as he plays back-up to first-choice Thomas Kaminski at the Championship outfit. Indeed, the former England under-19 keeper has made just five appearances – all in the cups – for Jon-Dahl Tomasson’s side this season.

Yet that all changed as the Blues turned to Luton’s Macey to answer their goalkeeping worries – a decision that had the approval of new Pompey head coach John Mousinho, who arrived at Fratton Park on the same day.

The move paid immediate dividends, with Macey praised for keeping a clean sheet on his Pompey debut again Exeter on a Saturday. His shut-out helped the Blues pick up their first home league win since September 3.

Yet it’s come at a cost for Rovers, whose move for ex-Bodo/Glimt keeper Haikin is reportedly frustratingly on hold until an alternative switch for Pears is sorted.